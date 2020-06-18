WARRENSBURG — Director of Finance Marcella McCoy discussed the suspension of sewer shut offs and late fees during the pandemic with the City Council during the Monday, June 15, meeting.
City Manager Harold Stewart said the council needed to approve a designated date to resume late fees and sewer shut offs.
The council voted to reinstate late fees as of July 1.
Missouri American Water will determine when shut offs will occur.
The council originally voted at the April 27 council meeting to suspend late fees and shut offs as a way to help the community during the pandemic.
“We did suspend the late fees, so there has been no penalties assessed to the customers,” McCoy said.
McCoy said the city continues to use hang tag notices for late payments.
“We saw a resurgence of payments when everybody got their economic incentive payments from IRS,” McCoy said.
Missouri American Water previously announced it would temporarily suspend shut offs and would reinstate service to customers.
“Those people that are now three to six months past due, those numbers are pretty significant,” McCoy said. “We are also thinking about how to help everybody help themselves get payments brought back up to speed. … Some of those bills are pushing $900 because those residents have had leaks in their water system and we have reached out to them and they have chosen not to react.”
McCoy said the city currently has 205 disconnect accounts totaling $27,084 and penalties are about the same.
“We’ve also noticed, most recently, there has been a number of final disconnects for customers,” McCoy said.
Waived fees since March amount to $20,550 that otherwise would have been collected.
