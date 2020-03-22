WARRENSBURG — Cosplay for Hope is taking to the internet to bring people joy amid the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Gov. Mike Parson announced on Friday, March 20, that people are not allowed to meet in groups of 10 people or more to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Then on Saturday, March 21, he outlined a new statewide social distancing order. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m., Monday, March 23, and lasts until 12:01 a.m. April 6.
Even before this announcement, conventions such as Naka-Kon and Planet Comicon announced they would not be hosted at their originally scheduled times in order to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Planet Comicon was originally scheduled for Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22.
April Roller, one of the Cosplay for Hope founders along with Erica Williams, said Cosplay for Hope wanted to give those looking forward to the conventions another way to showcase the work they had prepared for the events.
"With our focus on mental wellness and suicide prevention, we as an organization were extremely concerned that the people who work months on their cosplay, the artists who work months on developing beautiful products for comic conventions would not have an outlet," Roller said.
The Virtual Hope-Con started Saturday, March 14.
Roller stated some convention attendees prepare for these even year-round and even make a living off the business they would do at the conventions.
"We wanted to make sure, even in social distancing norms, we were doing whatever we could as an organization to support our creative people," Roller said.
Roller stated the it is fun to go to the conventions and see what people have created.
Now, convention lovers have a way to do this without even leaving their residences.
"We wanted to make sure that they could share that with people even in an online format," Roller said.
Roller said photo entries for the Virtual Hope-Con came in quickly.
"The response has been overwhelming," Roller said.
The Virtual Hope-Con can be found on the Cosplay for Hope Facebook page.
"We are just trying to spread a sense of hope to those who love to go to comic conventions, but also to let other people know that hey this is something fun you can do," Roller said.
Cosplay for Hope even took to its Facebook page for a video update on Saturday, March 21.
Roller said these conventions help people feel part of a group.
"It gives them that outlet," Roller said.
Cosplay for Hope states the Virtual Hope-Con will last through March and April.
"The virtual convention will be there as long as they need it," Roller said.
Roller said this will be a good outlet for people until Planet Comicon can take place.
Planet Comicon is currently rescheduled for August.
The Virtual Hope-Con is for cosplayers, crafters, vendors, artists and exhibitors.
To participate in the Virtual Hope-Con, email C4HopeCon@gmail.com with the following information (if applicable):
- Name
- Business Name
- Logo & maybe a photo or two of your work
- Business page info (if any)
- What do you do for a living?
- What con(s) were you planning to attend?
Roller said Cosplay for Hope will even attempt to tag entrants in the Virtual Hope-Con.
