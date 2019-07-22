A pair of results and a caption in the July 19 edition of the Daily Star-Journal included inaccurate information.
The Rabbit Show results should have listed Layla Parsons as competing in the event.
The Baby Show results should have listed Roy Ridder as a participant in Class 4 - Boys 7 to 12 months.
We regret the errors.
