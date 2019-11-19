The Working Today article in the Nov. 19 edition of the Daily Star-Journal included inaccurate information.
It should have read, "Over the years, David Kopp, owner and lead massage therapist of One Body Massage Therapy, has held positions as a radio broadcast journalist, sports editor and wedding photographer before finding his passion as a massage therapist."
It also should have read, "I have regulars who have been coming to see me since I was working out of a chiropractor's office in 2011."
We regret the error.
