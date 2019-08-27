A story in the Aug. 23 edition of the Daily Star-Journal included inaccurate information.
The article should have read: Holmberg, a registered nurse at Western Missouri Medical Center, helped resuscitate a boy that was drowning in the pool Aug. 9 at the Nassif Aquatic Center.
We regret the error.
