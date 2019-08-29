An article in the Aug. 27 edition of the Daily Star-Journal included inaccurate information.
The article should have read: Led by Director of Bands Anthony Pursell, this is the first time the University of Central Missouri wind ensemble, consisting of graduate and undergraduate students, has been selected to perform at the convention since 2014.
We regret the error.
