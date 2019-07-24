JOHNSON COUNTY — After a warm and sunny day, a bowl of ice cream greeted guests July 12 at the Johnson County Junior Livestock Auction at the Johnson County Fair.
Guests first enjoyed a meal provided by the Johnson County Farm Bureau and Johnson County Cattlemen's Association before getting to the dessert.
Guests had the opportunity to build their own sundaes.
All proceeds helped defray the costs of the Johnson County Fair.
Highland Dairy Warrensburg donated the ice cream.
Community members took turns serving the ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.