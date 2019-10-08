WARRENSBURG — Frozen custard and ButterBurgers are coming to Warrensburg.
Warrensburg Community Development Director Barbara Carroll confirmed a Culver’s, a fast food restaurant, will open at 906 Simpson Drive just north of U.S. Highway 50.
Matt Mitchell, owner, and his operations partner, Daniel Lindsey, said the foundation for the building will be laid the week of Monday, Oct. 14, and are estimating construction to be completed by late January.
“People from Warrensburg said ‘Please build one in Warrensburg,’” Mitchell said.
Mitchell opened the Culver’s in Lee’s Summit, 1701 N.E. Douglas St., 15 years ago and said he has been trying to get a Culver’s in Warrensburg for about seven years.
Mitchel and Lindsey said they are excited to bring a Culver’s to Warrensburg and want people to know they are not a big corporation.
“(Culver’s) is more of a family restaurant,” Lindsey said.
