WARRENSBURG — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, MO-04, took a tour through the Swisher Acquisition facility Friday morning, Oct. 23, where she got a first-hand look at how the company locally manufactures its products.
Prior to the tour, Hartzler sat down with Swisher Acquisition employees to discuss the business' financially successful year so far as well as the company's history.
The tour of the Swisher Acquisition facility began in the assembly department before passing through finishing and powder coating area, steel fabrication department and welding department.
The tour concluded in the Swisher Factory Outlet (SFO) which is set to open Wednesday, Oct. 28.
"This is the first opportunity for consumers to walk in off the street to buy a replacement part or finished good," Director of Operations Chris Connell said.
Connell said it was exciting to have the chance to show their facility to Hartzler.
"We have a team here that works very hard and us in the front office are one piece of the puzzle, but the larger piece of the puzzle is back in the shop," Connell said. "Our employees are the ones that make everything happen here, they put the products together for us to sell. So it's exciting to be able to show off to Mrs. Hartzler their hard work and their labor that the backbone of this company is made of."
After the tour, Hartzler expressed her pleasure in seeing goods being manufactured locally at facilities such as Swisher Acquisition.
"I was so impressed with all of the American-made products that they are making here locally," Hartzler said. "It does my heart good that this company is doing such great things."
Of the products Hartzler saw on display throughout the tour, she expressed interest in the emergency shelters, the 3-in-1 tool Huckleberry's Hammer and lawn mower attachments.
"Their product line has certainly far surpassed what Max Swisher originally invented," Hartzler said. "I know that he would be proud to see the American innovation and entrepreneurship doing well."
Hartzler added that she was proud to see that Swisher Acquisition was invited to the Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
"That says a lot about this company - that the Trump Administration recognized the great work that they're doing here and wanted to showcase their products," Hartzler said.
Hartzler also recognized Swisher Acquisition for this achievement on the House floor.
"This event celebrates the hard work and dedication of American workers, businesses and their products," Hartzler said during her general speech on the House floor. "It's an honor and achievement for to be selected to represent the great state of Missouri and I'm proud to represent them in Congress."
The showcase was initially set for Oct. 5, however the showcase was postponed as President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of Oct. 5.
Connell said they were contacted about taking part in the event about three to four weeks in advance, completed background checks for their products and employees that would be in attendance and were prepared to showcase their products on the White House south lawn before they were notified of the cancellation.
The products Swisher Acquisition had planned on showcasing at the event were the ESP Storm Shelter, a large front-mount zero turn mower, a tow-behind brush cutter, Huckleberry’s Hammer and LogOX products.
Connell said if they decide to reschedule the event, it probably would not take place until 2021.
