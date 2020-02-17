WARRENSBURG — Pipe, wires, darkness and a sudden drop are among the obstacles Warrensburg firefighters face in their newest large-scale training tool, a maze.
The maze is designed after the Candidate Physical Ability Test maze and is used for the purposes of entanglement and rescue training.
Materials used in the maze include PVC pipe, wires, lumber and composite board.
Captain Karl Atkison and members of his shift built the maze during their downtime.
Atkison said many of the materials were donated to the department for the purpose of constructing the maze.
The purpose of the maze is to teach firefighter how to remain calm while making their way through debris-like objects in a confined space.
Firefighters, in full gear and often blindfolded, must navigate their way through a door, around corners and over, under and through obstacles.
The last portion of the maze is comprised of a few stairs followed by a sudden, short drop from a drop door activated without warning by a fellow firefighter.
Adkisson said all too often the first time a firefighter feels the sensation of falling is on the job.
The drop floor part of the maze is designed to allow firefighters to feel the sensation of falling in a safe environment while also building their confidence to call “mayday” if they need help, Assistant Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said.
Adkisson said the maze can be rearranged into different configurations for various training scenarios.
The maze is available to the Johnson County Fire Protection District for training, so long as a WFD firefighter is present at the time.
Omar Dewan, property owner, and Don Butterfields, real estate agent, allowed the WFD to use the building located at 354 Hawthorne Boulevard for the maze.
