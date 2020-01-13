WARRENSBURG — The National Weather Service warned Johnson Countians on Friday, Jan. 10, of a “complex winter storm” that would hit over the weekend.
Those in Johnson County were greeted with 60-degree weather on Thursday, Jan. 9, before a change in the weather brought all four seasons to Missouri in the span of one weekend.
Sunny skies on Thursday turned to a gray blanket in the sky on Friday.
Portions of the county received thunder, lightning and rain throughout the day on Friday.
Areas in southern and eastern Missouri were in severe weather watches throughout the day on Friday as well.
Rain fell sporadically throughout the county Friday morning before picking up into a steady, heavy rain by 11 a.m.
It continued to rain on and off throughout the remainder of day.
Johnson County Emergency Management Director Troy Armstrong said Johnson County received about 1.8 inches on rain from Friday into Saturday, Jan. 11.
On Friday night, the Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2, JCFPD Water Rescue, Johnson County Ambulance District, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and EMA were notified of a missing person, possible water rescue, in the northwest portion of the county.
Armstrong stated that upon arrival it was determined a hunter had crossed a low-water crossing earlier in the day, although the area quickly flooded following the significant rainfall.
He stated the subject was successfully located on the other side of the flood waters and was retrieved by JCFPD personnel without injury.
As the rain fell heavily on Friday, so did the temperatures.
Temperatures started in the low-40s early in the day and turned into sub-freezing temperatures in the evening as the sun went down.
This caused freezing of the rain that had fallen earlier in the day and turned the falling rain into sleet.
Armstrong said the county received between one-tenth and three-tenths inches of ice accumulation.
Johnson Countians woke up to the glaze of ice Saturday morning.
Warrensburg Public Works Director Marvin Coleman said crews were out about 7 a.m. Saturday in Warrensburg to treat roads with deicing materials and were plowing roads later that afternoon.
Coleman estimates crews worked about 15 hours in the course of the storm.
A post from the EMA on Saturday stated travel was not advised due to the icy road conditions.
Snow then moved into the area about 8 a.m.
The snow fell continually through about 4 p.m.
Armstrong said there were reports of anywhere from two to five inches of snow in the county.
Coleman said about two inches of snow fell in Warrensburg.
There was a power outage in Centerview on Saturday about 10:30 a.m.
A post from the EMA about 11:30 a.m. stated West Central Electric Cooperative had advised they located a downed power line, weather related, and had crews on site working the repair.
Armstrong said crews resolved the issue quickly once on scene.
He also credited Johnson Countians for staying off the roadway as much as possible over the weekend allowing crews to work to keep them clear.
The weekend weather did cause the Holden School District, Kingsville School District and Johnson County Christian Academy to cancel classes on Monday, Jan. 13, due to the icy road conditions.
Johnson County was on the edge of a dense fog advisory Monday morning.
Armstrong and JCFPD No. 2 Chief David Miller stated there was a collision between a school bus and a Missouri Department of Transportation snowplow Monday morning.
Miller said it occurred in the 1500 block of Highway 58 but said his crews were disregarded as there were no injuries and the vehicles were removed from the roadway.
