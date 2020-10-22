As part of Compass Health Network's “Let’s Defeat COVID!” campaign, the organization will be conducting free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 616 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg.
Compass Health Network states no doctor’s order is required and same day results will be available.
To register for this event, visit CompassHealthNetwork.org/upcoming-events and select the Oct. 27 event.
Compass Health Network is a nonprofit health care organization that provides a full continuum of behavioral health services and support, as well as primary and dental health services throughout Missouri.
