Community Senior Festival shows consistency compared to years past

WARRENSBURG — Consistency.
This is the word Warrensburg Senior Center Director Melissa Gower used to describe the 12th annual Community Senior Festival.
“Lots of time those (fundraisers) will have a life but this one just seems to fit well with us and the community and it keeps on going,” Gower said. “All in all it really stays about the same and meets our need of staying connected with the community.”
The annual event was Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The festival featured the same menu as has been served in the past: pork, chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, rolls, homemade desserts and coffee and tea.
There was also live music, a silent auction and a live pie auction hosted by Davis and Bell Auction Services.
Gower said the silent auction had a change in 2019 and brought in a similar amount of money as the live auction did.
Gower said 312 people were clicked in by counters at the door but the total number of attendees totaled more than 380 after all volunteers were taken into account.
She praised everyone who was part of the team.
This is one of the first fundraisers for the senior center in the new fiscal year.
“It sets everything else in motion for the year,” Gower said.
The goal was $12,000.
The entrance cost was a free-will donation.
The festival brought in about $9,000 on Sunday but was up to $13,210 by Wednesday, Aug. 28.
“I can’t say enough about the team that worked on it and the money that was raised and the great community response,” Gower said.
