WARRENSBURG — Community members are uniting on Thanksgiving to make sure everyone has somewhere to go for a Holiday meal on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The Johnson County CROP Walk will sponsor a free meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warrensburg First united Methodist Church Family Life Center, 141 E. Gay Street.
Transportation and delivery is available.
Reservations can be made by calling Erica Collins at (660) 223-3260 or via email at johnsoncountycropwalk@hotmail.com.
"I think they can expect more of the same," Collins said of this year's meal in comparison to past meals.
She said those in attendance can expect a time of community, sharing and passion.
"One of the very unique and wonderful things about the Community Thanksgiving Meal is that it definitely encompasses a spirit of community," Collins said. "While we certainly want our neighbors who maybe won't have a meal in their own homes on Thanksgiving day to come and share the day with us, it is also a time for any individuals to come and share the day. Something we treasure about the meal and the sense of community that it brings is that individuals who make over $100,000 a year are sitting at the table and communing and fellowshiping with individuals who do not even make a dollar per year."
She did ask that anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the meal should call ahead of time.
"That way we are making sure everybody gets to have the experience that they want and they are able to serve and love people the way want and is meaningful to them," Collins said.
The Harvest Fellowship Church will also host a Thanksgiving Day Dinner and Outreach from noon to 2 p.m. at the Awaken Church, 11 S.W. 265 Road, Warrensburg.
The church will deliver the meal to those who are disabled, elderly or shut-ins in the community.
Those wanting to assist with the meal can contact (660) 747-8164 or (660) 441-0778.
Both meals are free and open to the public.
