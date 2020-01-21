WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce presented the Community and High School Community Service Awards and honored the late Morris Collins at the MLK Luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Taqueria Habana in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Chamber of Commerce Chair Greg Hall provided welcoming and closing remarks.
The Community Service Awards were presented to their recipients by University of Central Missouri Director of the Center for Multiculturalism and Inclusivity Health Center Lover Chancler.
Kelly Brooks, owner of The Food Spot, received the Community Service Award.
Brooks was nominated by Marcy Bryant, who held a position on the Old Drum Day Festival committee for two years under Brook’s leadership as the event’s organizer.
In Bryant’s nomination letter for Brooks, she said Brooks stepped up to fill the role of a “desperately needed” organizer for the festival after seeing the impact the event had on the community and the funds it raised for the Johnson County Historical Society during her time as a vendor at the event on her food truck.
“Mrs. Brooks built partnerships, increased sponsorship and applied for grants so the festival admission would remain free so everyone could attend and enjoy,” Bryant wrote. “She incorporated shuttle service at no cost to riders, so accessibility was not an issue. ... I witnessed Mrs. Brooks generously giving her time, financial support and so much more.”
Warrensburg High School student Vicki Martins received the High School Community Service Award.
Martins was nominated by Krystal Snell, WHS Family Consumer Sciences teacher and Family, Career & Community Leaders of America adviser.
In Snell’s nomination letter for Martins, she said Martins plans most of FCCLA’s service projects as the vice president of STAR Events & National Programs, has helped with projects such as the Honor Flight Letter Writing and has completed “countless” community service hours.
Snell also wrote that outside of WHS, Martins is involved in the Music in Motion program where she helps make music and arts available for the special needs community and is planning (and supporting through her own funds) the organization’s annual dance in 2020.
“Vicki shows the qualities of humanitarianism, leadership and service in many aspects of her life,” Snell wrote. “Vicki has shown great responsibility and regard for others. She is diligent and a hard worker, always serving others.”
Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart was the guest speaker of the event.
Lockhart began his speech by recalling a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. regarding how he hoped his four children could “one day live in a nation where they would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
“As I stand here today, we are closer to that reality than we were in 1963, but we are still not there,” Lockhart said. “What are you prepared to do to realize the dream that Dr. King had more than 56 years ago?”
Lockhart went on to address the societal controversies regarding law enforcement’s treatment of people of color.
“I am part of a profession that does not have the best reputation when it comes to treatment of people of color,” Lockhart said. “In the lesser-known parts of Dr. King’s speech, he references the unspeakable horrors of police brutality and the storms of persecution staggered by the winds of police brutality.”
Lockhart said images and videos of police mistreating people of color have caused damage to the reputation of law enforcement.
“While these images do not represent the entire profession, they erode the public trust, especially in minority communities,” Lockhart said. “So it occurred to me that Dr. King would see the irony in a police officer standing before you today discussing his dream.”
Lockhart then described his upbringing, saying that he lived in “white suburban America” and attended a school with only two African American students out of 2,000 students.
“This upbringing made my world view very narrow,” Lockhart said. “I joined a profession that takes 22-year-old white guys, throws them into minority neighborhoods and asks them to enforce the laws.”
Lockhart said he had to learn what he was doing from those around him.
“Nothing in my upbringing or training prepared me for what I would see and experience,” Lockhart said. “I saw some bad things, but I saw a lot of good things. I learned that high crime areas were predominately filled with good people. I learned about culture and struggles, but most importantly, I learned that we are all the same. The same struggles, hopes, dreams and aspirations.”
Lockhart said that while he had previously known these things to be true, he had never been exposed to it first-hand.
“The exposure to people different from me and cultures different from mine made me a better person and made my world view much larger,” Lockhart said.
Lockhart went on to speak about the history of racial segregation that once took place in Warrensburg.
“I learned from the late Morris Collins about Mt. Olive, a segregated community north of Warrensburg, where African Americans lived because they were not permitted to live in Warrensburg,” Lockhart said. “He also told me about the Howard School, a school for African Americans because the schools were segregated. I learned that when black folks were permitted to move to Warrensburg, they had to live on the west side of town.”
Lockhart closed his speech by encouraging everyone to speak up and take action when racial inequalities are presented.
“If we are only prepared to do what everyone else does, that is not enough,” Lockhart said. “We must whole-heartedly embrace [Martin Luther King Jr.’s] dream and get outside of our comfort zone.”
Following Lockhart, UCM Manager of Outreach, Access and Community Health Suzy Latare spoke in remembrance of Collins.
“In his every action and word, he exemplified the true spirit of these awards,” Latare said.
As a long-time teacher in the Warrensburg School District and church leader, Latare said Collins was a mentor to thousands of people and “an extraordinary force for good in this community.”
“Those of us fortunate enough to have known him understand that with his passing, our community truly lost a giant of a man,” Latare said. “Many of us in this room lost a dear friend who we knew to be uncommonly kind and generous.”
Collins was born in 1947, a time in which white and black children were segregated and attended separate schools.
Collins would later go on to attend Warrensburg public schools once racial segregation was outlawed in 1954, graduate from Central Missouri State College (now UCM) in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree and again in 1973 with a master’s degree.
“Morris was born to be a teacher,” Latare said. “Hired as the [Warrensburg School] District’s first African-American teacher in 1969 to teach art, it was clear that he was a natural in the classroom. If you talk to any of Morris’ students from those years, each one will tell you not only about the fun and engaging activities in his classroom, but most tellingly they will tell you how Mr. Collins made them feel: included, capable, safe, important and loved.”
Collins retired from WHS to teach as an adjunct professor and serve as a supervisor for student teacher candidates at UCM.
Collins spent 15 years on the Warrensburg R-VI Board of Education and became the board’s first African American president.
Collins also co-founded the local Diversity and Dialogue Group and was a founding member of the City of Warrensburg’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission.
“Morris Collins was irreplaceable,” Latare said. “Easy to respect, easy to love, easy to feel connected to and despite all the compliments and accolades regularly heaped upon him, truly humble. Let us all strive to continue his good works in the spirit of building the beloved community of which Dr. King spoke of so many years ago.”
