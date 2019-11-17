Community members help stray dog find new home

WARRENSBURG — The Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter welcomed a new dog to its pack in early November.
Warrensburg community members helped capture a stray dog, later named Phantom, that had wandered the Warrensburg streets since early September.
Tammy Lindy Roberts, a community member who helped track and capture Phantom, said community members started commenting about the dog, a black lab mix, in early September.
She said there were a number of posts on the Warrensburg Areas Found, Lost and Adoptable Pets Facebook page about the dog and people spotting the it all over town.
Since Roberts is a moderator for the Facebook page, she said she saw all the posts.
"I decided to start collecting all the different sightings, probably about 100 sightings all over Warrensburg," Roberts said.
She said when people first started to notice the dog, it was very skittish.
"As she got more comfortable with people, we found people that were feeding her and she put on weight, she got more comfortable with her surroundings," Roberts said.
However, Roberts said people spotted the dog visiting various businesses and houses for food as she made her journey throughout Warrensburg.
With the information, Roberts created a volunteer group with her, Kayla Frank, Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter animal care coordinator and Rhonda Bell Wirsig, local animal advocate.
"We just kept collecting sightings and tried to narrow down where Phantom started to eat and sleep," Roberts said.
She said the dog's travel pattern began to shrink in the last few weeks of October.
The group added Kris Moore, who fed the dog by Equity Bank and Deborah Novak, animal advocate and owner of Axion, who also fed the dog.
"We set a trap on Halloween and kept trying to trap and finally we were able to trap her," Roberts said of the dog.
Roberts reached out to experienced dog trackers/trappers Liz and Bradley Nedderman, animal advocates from Sedalia.
They extended their expertise in tracking and trapping, as well as the use of their dog traps and time helping to trap.
Traps had also been set in early September but were unsuccessful.
The trap set at City Center Suites in late October was no surefire plan either.
The dog went into the trap three or four times but it did not set.
"Because the trap did not go off, she kept coming back to the trap to get food," Roberts said. "She pretty much stayed in the same area the last few weeks."
Roberts said the dog was very strategic about where it went and where it was.
She said the dog even began to recognize vehicles that followed her.
"She loved to walk down the side walk, super comfortable, super street smart," Roberts said of the dog. "She never let anyone get too close to her."
Finally, the trap worked on Oct. 4.
Roberts said the dog was super friendly when they found her in the trap, just a little skinny.
"We took a vote on what to name her and we thought Phantom because she would be there one second and then would just disappear," Roberts said.
Sarah Chamberlain, Warrensburg Cat Advocates and Robert Keaton Fleming, animal advocate, also helped on the volunteer group that led the charge on capturing Phantom.
"There were so many pictures from all over Warrensburg, people would stop and try to help her and take pictures," Roberts said.
Phantom is currently staying at the Old Drum & Friends Animal Shelter.
"She is such a sweetheart," Roberts said.
Phantom will become available for adoption on Monday, Nov. 18.
Roberts said Phantom's adoption fee is $100 and includes the standard vet care and micropchip.
According to Frank, Phantom's ideal home must be child free, have a fenced in backyard and will require a meet amd greet w/ the potential adopter's dog(s).
There are currently 18 dogs awaiting adoption at the animal shelter.
