WARRENSBURG ─ Warrensburg’s newest homeless shelter, Refuge on Ming, opened Nov. 10 at 207 Ming St. after a year of support and contributions from the community.
Warrensburg now has two permanent homeless shelters, with Journey Home having opened on Nov. 2.
Refuge on Ming is owned by the nonprofit organization House on a Hill Foundation. Foundation Board President Nick McDaniels said the nonprofit was formed to house homeless individuals in Warrensburg.
The organization partnered with a number of local organizations to renovate the facility into a functioning shelter.
Johnson County United Way and Reese Education Center brought students to the shelter to help with a variety of tasks such as painting the building’s interior walls. McDaniels said the students will continue helping out at the shelter in the future.
Standing in the Gap Ministries provided various supplies for the renovation and Northside Christian Church provided meals to those working on the building.
Integrity Roofing Siding, Gutters & Windows installed new siding on the building, which McDaniels said helped prevent water from seeping in as it did before. All Pro Electrical and Shippy Electric helped install a fire alarm system, which was paid for by Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
The facility also had two carports, which were donated by Lowe’s, installed.
McDaniels added that a number of individuals in the community lended support by helping construct the carports, pouring concrete for parking spaces and providing meals.
McDaniels said the property was purchased in October 2019 and was initially planned to open the following winter.
While McDaniels and the other organization members knew work would need to be done before they could open, they discovered more obstacles to overcome as time went on.
McDaniels said the City of Warrensburg requires one parking space for every four beds at the facility in addition to one parking space for each employee.
The city also required a sprinkler system to be installed at the facility.
McDaniels said City of Warrensburg staff helped the organization in finding ways to meet these requirements.
After installing the sprinkler systems, pouring cement for six parking spaces and installing the first carport, the shelter passed city inspections and is authorized as a 12-bed facility.
McDaniels said with the second carport now installed, the shelter will be reinspected Tuesday, Nov. 24, in order to be authorized as a 20-bed facility.
McDaniels said the first night the shelter opened, it housed three clients and since then, about seven clients have been steadily sheltered each night at the facility.
McDaniels said with temperatures starting to drop, he expects the beds to begin filling up quickly.
McDaniels said House on a Hill Foundation’s next goal is to build a children’s shelter in the community.
McDaniels said that at the moment, children in Johnson County who are put into foster care don’t always have a place to go aside from emergency foster placement.
For more information about Refuge on Ming, visit refugeonming.org or the shelter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/refugeonming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.