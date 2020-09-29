JOHNSON COUNTY — An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported by Johnson County Community Health Services in the agency's reporting jurisdiction.
The death, which occurred Friday, Sept. 25, is the sixth reported by the health agency and the third to occur within the span of a week.
The most recent death was of an 83-year-old resident that was being treated for COVID-19-related symptoms and resided in a long-term care facility. The death is the third of an elderly person that resided at a long-term care facility in the span of week.
A spokesman for the county health agency declined to say at which long-term facility the deaths occurred, citing privacy concerns.
"We do not disclose the exact location since COVID-19 has started in our county back in March," JCCHS Community Outreach Coordinator Kerri Lewis said. "We felt in those situations where it's a long-term care facility, that they do their own reporting in regards to the deaths that they're experiencing. We haven't, from the start, ever disclosed locations where active cases happen within any business or organization. With deaths, we feel like that makes it too close to being able to determine who the person could be at that point."
Lewis said the COVID-19 deaths on Sept. 22 and Sept. 25 occurred at the same long-term care facility. There are 10 long-term care facilities are under JCCHS's jurisdiction.
Lewis said whether there is an "outbreak" at a facility depends on how many patients and how many beds are available at the facility.
"It would all be determined on how many (patients) they have registered in their facility," Lewis said.
To date, there have been eight deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
While six of the deaths have been reported as directly related to COVID-19 complications by the county health agency, an additional two deaths were reported by The Arbors at Harmony Gardens — Memory Care Assisted Living by Americare, 539 E. Young Ave., Warrensburg. According to operational leadership at the facility, two COVID-19-related deaths occurred at its facility Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.
JCCHS recommends all Johnson County residents stay home when not feeling well, stating the mildest symptoms can spread and become more severe for others. In addition, the JCCHS recommends those suspecting they have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should call a health care provider to let them know before seeking care.
For more information, visit Johnsoncountyhealth.org or call the State of Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411.
