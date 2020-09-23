JOHNSON COUNTY — An additional COVID-19-related death in the agency's reporting jurisdiction has been reported by Johnson County Community Health Services. The death, which occurred Tuesday, Sept. 22, is the fourth reported by the health agency.
The 86-year-old resided in a long-term care facility.
To date, there have been six overall deaths related to COVID-19. While four of the deaths have been reported as directly related to COVID-19 complications by the county health agency, an additional two deaths were reported by The Arbors at Harmony Gardens — Memory Care Assisted Living by Americare, 539 E. Young Ave., Warrensburg. According to operational leadership at the facility, two COVID-19-related deaths occurred at its facility Aug. 23 and Aug. 25.
JCCHS recommends all Johnson County residents stay home when not feeling well, stating the mildest symptoms can spread and become more severe for others. In addition, the JCCHS recommends those suspecting they have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should call a health care provider to let them know before seeking care.
For more information, visit Johnsoncountyhealth.org or call the State of Missouri COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 435-8411.
