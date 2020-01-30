WARRENSBURG — Martin Luther King Jr. Day began with people volunteering their time to help the community and ended with community members gathering for a Praise and Worship Service in memory of the reverend and civil rights leader.
Students and community members volunteered their time and service this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20.
The University of Central Missouri organizes the annual MLK Day of Service.
Assistant Director of Volunteer Services Kristie Brinkley said volunteers cleaned at the First United Methodist Church, cleaned at the Warrensburg Christian School, helped Sodexo at the University of Central Missouri, cleaned and organized donations at Survival House, swept and pulled weeds at the UCM Greenhouse, cleaned and organized at The Johnson County Food Center and went to the Arbors to visit and play games with residents.
Brinkley said the weather did not deter any volunteer activities.
The MLK Community Praise and Worship Service was later Jan. 20 at the Alumni Chapel at the University of Central Missouri.
The First Baptist Church Praise Team played during the gathering.
Pastor Terrence Moody, Shiloh Baptist Church, welcomed those in attendance and Erica Collins, Mount Calvary Apostolic, prayed.
Robert Fernquist, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, read a passage from the book of Mosiah from the Book of Mormon.
The Harvest Fellowship Church Praise Team played a selection of songs and encouraged attendees to sing along.
Misty Benson, Harvest Fellowship, presented words of inspiration.
Pastor Joel Kurz, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, spoke about the Beloved Community Scholarship.
Moody delivered the benediction, bringing the service to a close.
