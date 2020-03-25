WARRENSBURG — The Community Blood Center announced all blood drives are canceled through the end of April due to the shelter-in-place mandate for the public.
This includes the April 10 blood drive organized by the Warrensburg Police Department and the Warrensburg Fire Department.
The CBC states "this is a loss of over 8,000 blood products due to COVID-19 concerns."
The CBC is still collecting blood at donation centers by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The CBC is expanding their hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting Monday, March 23.
"Our center staff members are trained in universal precautions to help prevent the risk of spreading infections," CBC information states. "Additionally, we are taking extra precautions to disinfect tablets and donor beds in between each use and to space out chairs and beds whenever possible to avoid unnecessary contact."
To locate a donation center, visit donate.savealifenow.org/donor/schedules/centers.
