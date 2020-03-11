WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will host the first annual Come, Sip, Shop event from noon to 3 p.m. on March 28 in downtown Warrensburg.
With Come, Sip, Shop, Warrensburg Main Street and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce have created their own take on wine walks and craft beer shows.
The event will feature regional wines and local beers and spirits within 10 downtown retail stores.
Come, Sip, Shop will feature a variety of alcoholic beverages to taste while attendees shop locally.
The event will begin in the Jack Moore Community Room located behind the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce in the west end of the Amtrak Train Depot.
Check-in for the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.
During check-in, participants will receive a map of the stroll and a glass for tasting.
The first 100 registered participants will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Discount Smokes and Liquor during check-in.
This is a 21-and-older event and ID’s will be checked during the time of check in.
The drinks will start pouring at noon.
Participants are encouraged to try the variety of beer, wine and spirits available and are welcome to browse the local stores and shop.
If you stumble upon a tasting of your liking, the sponsor of Come, Sip, Shop, Discount Smokes and Liquor, will be available at the Jack Moore Community Room for orders.
Those who submit an order the day of Come, Sip, Shop, will be entered into a drawing for a surprise gift card.
Tickets for Come, Sip, Shop are $20 prior to the event.
Tickets the day of the event may be limited.
Registration and ticket purchase can be found at warrensburgmainstreet.org, or through Venmo @WBurgMainSt.
For a sneak peak of vendors, follow the Facebook event.
The Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home race and silent auction will also take place the morning of March 28.
Registration for volunteers and runners/walkers are open.
More details and the link to sign up can be found on the Facebook event page.
For additional information, contact the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce at (660) 747-3168 or Warrensburg Main Street at (660) 429-3988, or find more information at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.