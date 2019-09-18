Coffee, biscuits, bills: Legislators speak with community members over breakfast

WARRENSBURG — Representatives from the Missouri House and Senate met with members of the community to talk about legislation, bills and ongoing issues in the region.
Sen. Denny Hoskins of District 21, Rep.Glen Kolkmeyer of District 53 and Rep. Dan Houx of District 54 spoke at Eggs and Issues, an event sponsored by CenturyLink, Aug. 27 at Rise Cafe, 607 N. Ridgeview Drive.
Rep. Dean Dohrman of District 51 was scheduled to speak but had a scheduling conflict and was unable to attend.
Hoskins discussed SB14 that addresses therapy for the developmentally disabled community.
“Right now there is a mandate for therapy for kids with autism," Hoskins said. "However, all the other developmentally disabled conditions there is not an insurance mandate, so many of those kids would be diagnosed by their doctor with autism because that was the only way for them to get any type of therapy that would help out. I worked with a constituent from Howard County who has a son who has some developmental disorders and we were able to pass a bill this year so all those kids will be covered for their therapy."
Hoskins said a bill has been passed that officially designates July 7 as Sliced Bread Day as Chilicothee is known as the home of sliced bread.
Hoskins discussed SB68, a workforce development bill, regarding General Motors that he and other conservative members of the senate filibustered until the bill was revised to include a Fast-Track grant program.
Kolkmeyer discussed the Venue or Court Bill that passed this year.
“Because of my position (as chairman of the House Administration Committee), we do a lot of administrative work," Kolkmeyer said "I’m not carrying a lot of bills. I don’t serve on a lot of committees, but there is a bill I’ve been carrying for the last three years and finally got passed called the Venue bill.
“Basically the city of St. Louis has become the hellhole or thee place in the nation, one of the top three places in the nation to file a lawsuit. Why? Because the door is wide open."
Kolkmeyer explained that the bill is designed to limit out-of-state claims that do not meet one of three requirements for where a person or corporation can sue: where the plaintiff lives, where the corporation resides or where the accident occurred.
“This year was a little different," Kolkmeyer said. "We didn’t pass a lot of bills, but the bills that we did pass were big."
Houx discussed HB1088, the Missouri Million Dollar Boondoggle Act
“We have a lot of projects going on in the state and if anything is $1 million over budget or a year behind schedule … now it is required for the Office of Administration to post this on the website,” Houx said.
Chamber of Commerce President Greg Hall closed out the event with introductions of new chamber members, announcements about upcoming events and thanking event sponsors.
