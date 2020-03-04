JOHNSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersections at Route Z and westbound U.S. Highway 50 and Route Z and County Road 650 beginning Monday, March 16, through April 15.
All work is weather dependent.
These closures will enable MoDOT to complete new concrete pavement construction.
Drivers are encouraged to use MoDOT’s signed detour that takes drivers north on Highway 131 to westbound Route HH and then from Route HH back to Route Z or find an alternate route.
Motorists will also need to find an alternative route for County Road 650.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.
For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.