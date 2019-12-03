JOHNSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin improvements along Routes 131 and 58 beginning Monday, Dec. 9.
These improvements include street pavement, work on the storm sewer and enhancements to make the sidewalks compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The work will begin between 2nd and 9th streets on Route 131 on Dec. 9.
During this project, MoDOT will close two blocks at a time.
Drivers can use Route 58 as a detour during these closures.
MoDOT will do similar improvements on Route 58 between St. Charles and 9th streets.
Route 131 will be used as a detour during that work.
This project is slated to end in November 2020.
All work is weather dependent.
Residents along the improvement route may be contacted by project representatives when work is ongoing along their property.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.
Not all work zones look alike.
