WARRENSBURG — Native Johnson Countian Marcella McCoy has joined the City of Warrensburg as the director of finance.
McCoy officially took on the responsibilities of the city’s finances Dec. 16 and was welcomed by Mayor Casey Lund and the City Council during the Jan. 13 meeting.
McCoy is originally from Holden and has lived just south of Odessa for more than 20 years.
“I’ve maintained that radius, if you will, of 20 miles between home to Holden to Warrensburg, back to home,” McCoy said.
McCoy previously worked in finance for the cities of Harrisonville and Odessa, but decided to work in Warrensburg because it is a “bigger city, different opportunity,” and is closer to her home.
“I have been doing finances all of my life,” McCoy said. “I’ve always done it. I can’t remember not doing it.”
McCoy said her focus right now is the direction and plan put together by City Manager Harold Stewart and the City Council.
Outside of the realm of numbers, McCoy said she enjoys spending time outdoors.
“I do a lot of stuff outside,” McCoy said. “Whether it be landscape, gardening (or) playing in the water, just take me outside.”
McCoy said in her job she is always striving for continued improvements.
“So, you are always learning something and I like to learn,” McCoy said.
