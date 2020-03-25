Clawson wins Get10Give10 giveaway

WARRENSBURG — Ron Clawson, having won a national giveaway, decided to donate $10,000 to the Warrensburg Schools Foundation.
Clawson and Foundation Chair Bob Lotspeich were presented with twin checks for $10,000 March 4 at Verizon, 303 Hawthorne Boulevard Suite B.
The giveaway is part of the TCC Get10Give10 where any purchase at a Verizon authorized retailer enters the buyer into the giveaway.
Every three months, a winner receives $10,000 and a matching donation is made to a nonprofit of their choice.
Clawson is a recognizable figure in the community, having been a teacher for 32 years and coach, which led to the naming of the Ron Clawson Track at Warrensburg Middle School.
Clawson said he decided to make his donation to the foundation because he “wanted to give something back to the community” and “they’ll put the money to good use.”
As for the $10,000 Clawson won, he said he plans to wait until his grandchildren are a little older and take them on a trip to a Disney park.
Verizon is an agent for TCC Gives which also sponsors the annual backpack giveaway at the beginning of the school year.
For more information about the TCC giveaway, visit tccrocks.com/get10give10.
