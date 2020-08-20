WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council discussed the budget options for the next fiscal year, set to begin Oct. 1, at the Aug. 10 council meeting.
One of the four options presented to the council includes defunding the animal shelter.
City Manager Harold Stewart said city staff are prepared to present a budget to the council with a $500,000 cut, including not funding the Animal Shelter and eliminating two General Fund positions.
The Aug. 10 discussion was “to give staff direction to go to balance the budget to prepare the necessary ordinances to bring back for the council to approve the budget,” Stewart said.
The city budget must be passed by city ordinance and approved by the City Council.
The budget ordinance is expected to be on the Monday, Aug. 24, City Council agenda.
“This isn’t unique to the City of Warrensburg, but many local governments throughout the state and throughout the country, for the last several years, have seen their expenses increase at a faster rate than revenues,” Stewart said. “Staff has been expressing these concerns through the last several budgets publicly. We continue to buy time, we continue to trim our expenses and defer costs.”
Stewart said the council approved a deficit budget last year with the hope that the state legislature would pass an online sales tax bill that would bring in additional funding to cities.
“We had ... concerns prior to (COVID-19),” he said.
Stewart said Warrensburg and other cities in the state were expecting a 20% decrease in sales tax due to COVID-19 and business closure.
In the spring, the City of Warrensburg worked to cut $500,000 from the current year budget.
City staff also spoke with community leaders about the economic downturn of 2008 and how Warrensburg has since been affected.
“When we started this budget, we started with the intention that we were going to budget a decrease in sales tax revenues by 20%. … We thought that was too aggressive, so we budgeted a 5% decrease in sales tax revenue,” Stewart said.
Stewart said the city budget also has to adjust for expenses, including an increase in health insurance costs, workers compensation insurance, general liability insurance and a decrease in revenue from use taxes and franchise fees.
Stewart has approached the Johnson County Commission to see if the county would be able to fund the shelter. The commission has not made a decision.
Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter is the only shelter in Johnson County.
Kayla Frank, acting manager of the Animal Shelter, said there are a number of fundraisers for the shelter, including one by Warrensburg Cat Advocates.
The Animal Shelter is run by a few city employees and volunteers.
The Animal Shelter provides adoption services, vaccinations, spay and neuter services and microchip.
The City of Warrensburg previously received notice that Animal Control Officer Tim Stanfield would be retiring in December and his position has been budgeted through the date of his retirement.
