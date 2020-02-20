WARRENSBURG — Community Director Barbara Carroll spoke to the City Council on Feb. 10 regarding the timeline and impact of the 2020 census.
“The (U.S.) Constitution requires that the Census Bureau count everyone every 10 years,” Carroll said.
This will be the 24th census since the first census in 1790.
Carroll explained that any personal information gathered during the census is confidential and is not shared with other governmental bodies and responses are protected by federal law.
This will be the first census response that can be completed online or by phone. The hard-copy of the census will still be mailed.
Respondents should only submit a census form in one of the three methods.
The timeline for the census is a follows:
March 12 to 20, an invitation to respond online will be sent out with some households receiving paper questionnaires.
March 16 to 24, a reminder letter will be sent out.
March 26 to April 3, a reminder postcard will be sent.
April 8 to 16, a reminder letter and a paper questionnaire will be sent to those who have not responded.
April 20 to 27, a final reminder postcard will be sent before census workers follow up in person.
For a complete and accurate count, every person should be counted only once and in the place they spend the majority of the year.
The census has procedures to count the significant student and military population present in the area.
Carroll said University of Central Missouri students who live in Warrensburg for the majority of the year will be counted as living in Warrensburg.
Students who reside in residence halls will count in the Group Quarters enumeration.
Students who reside off campus in Warrensburg will be counted by filling out a form.
Unless currently residing with their parents the majority of the year, a student should not be counted with their parents’ form. This does not affect the claiming of a student as a dependent for taxes.
Students who reside outside of Warrensburg will count where they live the majority of the year.
U.S. Air Force personnel who reside in dormitories at Whiteman Air Force Base will also count in the Group Quarters enumeration. Personnel and their families who reside in Warrensburg will count in Warrensburg. This will not affect their home of record.
“(Census data) helps with apportionment, reapportionment, redistricting (and) over $675 billion of federal money is divvied out to states and local governments guided by census numbers,” Carroll said.
Information in the presentation states census data is used to forecast future transportation needs; plan for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and the location of health services; determine areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, draw school district boundaries, estimate the number of people displaced by natural disasters and locate factory sites and distribution centers.
Carroll explained the census form asks for a phone number in case clarification is needed for a response and is not recorded out with census data.
Carroll said the city will most likely not know Warrensburg-specific numbers until May of 2021.
For more information about the 2020 census, visit 2020census.gov/en.html.
