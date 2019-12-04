WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg has completed the update of its Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.
The City’s Transition Plan serves to identify barriers to accessibility in all City-owned facilities and programs and establishes time and budgetary goals to make corrections.
“The update to our Transition Plan continues to keep accessibility awareness at the forefront for City staff not only in terms of physical barriers in our facilities but also in their interaction with citizens through City-sponsored activities and programs,” Brett Penrose, ADA coordinator, said.
The Transition Plan Update can be viewed at warrensburg-mo.com/194/Accessibility.
A hard copy can be viewed in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 102 S. Holden Street.
The plan includes updates to the ABC Building, Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter, the Big Brothers Big Sisters house, the Sunset Hill Cemetery building, City Hall, Community Center, the Depot, fire stations one and two, the Municipal Center, the Nassif Aquatic Center, the Police Department building, the Public Works building, the water pollution control and collections building and other city-owned properties.
Public comments regarding the plan will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020.
For further information, contact Penrose at (660) 747-9135, V/TTY at (660) 422-5635 or by email at brett@warrensburg-mo.com.
