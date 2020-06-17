WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg Building Inspection Division reminds residents that a permit is required for the installation of residential swimming pools.
"The installation of a pool involves serious safety issues that must be addressed before the project begins," a city press release states. "Whether it’s an above-ground pool out of the box or a larger in-ground pool, fencing with gates with locks, approved anti-siphon drains for in-ground pools, setbacks and proper placement of receptacles and lights as well as grounding are all serious issues that are reviewed and inspected as part of the permit process."
Pool permits can be found at warrensburg-mo.com/378/Residential-Building-Permits.
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at (660) 747-9135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.