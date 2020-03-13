WARRENSBURG — The rise of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global, national and local concern.
City of Warrensburg officials are working closely with local, state and federal health officials to prepare for potential spread of the disease.
On Friday afternoon, March 13, the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
This means Johnson County is taking precautionary measures to prepare for potential spread of the disease.
Staff from multiple disciplines are working together in one location to constantly monitor for cases in our area and are following protocol developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Communication will be issued to the public if, and when, new information becomes available.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding COVID-19.
The hotline can be reached at (877) 435-8411.
Medical professionals are operating the hotline and is it available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The EOC is recommending that residents contact the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) statewide public hotline if you think you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
Additionally, it's recommended that businesses review the CDC.gov to review guidelines for employees who travel.
“We are closely monitoring this situation and will communicate updates to our citizens as I receive them," Harold Stewart, Warrensburg City manager, said.
“I have complete confidence in our local response,” Mayor Casey Lund said. “I encourage all our residents to take every precaution available to contain the spread of the outbreak.”
Stewart encouraged Warrensburg residents to check the city’s website, warrensburg-mo.com, for updates.
Staff is also working on a page on the city website that will be available next week.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath
Also, let your doctor know if you have:
- Been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
- Have traveled to an area with sustained transmissions.
Johnson County has not received any patients that have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 at this time, Friday, March 13.
The EOC is comprised of officials from the Johnson County Community Health Services Johnson County Emergency Management Agency, Johnson County Ambulance District, Warrensburg Police Department, Warrensburg Fire Department, Holden Fire & Rescue, Johnson County Fire Protection District, Knob Noster Fire and Rescue, Western Missouri Medical Center, University of Central Missouri, Whiteman Air Force Base and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, johnsoncountyhealth.org/news/covid-19-information/.
