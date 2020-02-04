WARRENSBURG — Due to the forecast of freezing rain, sleet and snow, Phase One of the Emergency Snow Ordinance will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Further, it is advised that all vehicles be parked off-street, if feasible, to prevent the possibility of damage due to the forecasted storm.
Regulations regarding "No Parking" in Cul-de-sac’s will also be in effect.
