WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg has hired Marcella McCoy as the finance director for the city.
Her first day with the city will be Monday, Dec. 16.
McCoy brings more than 30 years of municipal finance experience to the position, including 10 years as finance director for the communities of Harrisonville and Odessa.
McCoy fills the vacancy left by Matthew Lue, who accepted a position as finance director for the City of Columbia in early November.
