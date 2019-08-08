WARRENSBURG — Five candidates for the position of Warrensburg fire chief will be interviewed on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Candidates include John Bailot, Gary Birch, Kenneth Jennings, Doyle Oxley and Robert Shaw
Bailot is currently the fire chief of Worthington, Ohio.
Birch is currently the fire chief of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Jennings is currently a captain on the Warrensburg Fire Department.
Oxley is currently the interim fire chief of Warrensburg.
Shaw is retired as the fire chief of Du Quoin, Illinois.
A public meet and greet with the candidates is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay, in Rooms A and B.
The event is open to the public.
