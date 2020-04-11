WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg has announced the 2020 Spring Cleanup will begin east of Maguire Street on Monday, April 20, and west of Maguire Street on April 27.
The spring cleanup is a program provided for residents within Warrensburg city limits and includes mobile home parks and apartment complexes.
This program is for items that are not normally hauled by a trash service.
City of Warrensburg information states, to avoid interruption with normal curbside collection service, the following guidelines shall apply.
Bulk waste collection guidelines
Bulk items such as furniture, carpeting, tree trimmings and appliances must be placed curbside in a neat and orderly manner within five feet of the street no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of the designated cleanup week for the property.
Bulk collection starts on the Monday of the designated week, however, actual collection time will vary due to total volume and type of materials set out.
Bulk waste must be generated on the premises in which it is collected. Bulk waste will not be collected if it is from another location.
All metal, brush and trash should be neatly separated in piles.
Any mixing of bulk items may result in cleanup refusal by the City of Warrensburg or its contractor.
Each type of material is collected separately due to disposal methods.
The City of Warrensburg contractor or city crews will not take materials if guidelines are not observed.
Items should not be placed in front of a vacant home or lot as they will not be picked up.
Volume restrictions
The amount of bulk waste is limited to six cubic yards per collection, excluding appliances.
Six cubic yards is equal to a pile of trash six feet wide, six feet long and four and a half feet high.
The maximum allowed limb diameter is six inches and limbs must be cut to four foot lengths.
All limbs and brush must be placed in an orderly fashion with all cut ends, six inch diameter maximum, facing the roadside.
The size of the pile may not be larger than four feet high by fifteen feet wide and is limited to one pile per property.
Appliances
Appliances such as refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners containing Freon must be discharged and tagged by a State Authorized Specialist in order to be picked up.
Doors must be removed from any appliance that presents a hazard to children.
Appliances are excluded from the six cubic yard volume requirement.
Computers and electronics
To recycle your old computers and electronics, visit the Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.mo.gov/ecyclemo.
Rubbish: wood, plastics and metals
The intent of this program is for residents to have the opportunity to clean out the garage, basement or closets and get rid of old worn out items and junk.
This service is intended to help with those once or twice a year cleanup projects.
All of the normal, everyday household garbage normally generated, like food waste and packaging, is not included in this program.
Construction and demolition waste
Construction and demolition waste will not be accepted, although waste from a small weekend home improvement project will be taken.
These items will need to be cut down to a size of no larger than four feet long.
Prohibited materials
Materials and items picked up by trash service contractors, such as roofing materials, tile, concrete, bricks, stones, automotive body parts, engines, transmissions, batteries, tires, used oil, paint, insecticides, chemicals and hazardous waste will not be collected.
Tires can be disposed of through local tire repair shops at a nominal fee and will not be included in the city collection.
Brush collection guidelines
Brush should not be placed in the street.
Collection is limited to brush and tree cuttings.
Commercial cuttings will not be accepted as that is the contractor’s responsibility.
All vines, thorny plants such as hawthorns, rose bushes and small brush, must be tied and bundled.
Bundle shall not exceed 12 inches in diameter.
Shrubbery and ornamentals with root balls attached cannot be accepted.
Small twigs must be placed in an open topped cardboard box, do not use plastic bags.
Yard waste, garden waste, leaves and grass clippings will not be picked up.
This is a free service provided by the City of Warrensburg and it reserves the right to refuse any items during the cleanup that do not meet the criteria of the program.
For more information, contact Jason McCarty with the Public Works Department at jason.mccarty@warrensburg-mo.com or (660) 262-4662.
