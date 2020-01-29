top story City of Leeton candidate filing for April 2020 election Staff Report Jan 29, 2020 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEETON — The City of Leeton had two open positions during the candidate filing period for the April 7 election.Steven Binder and Barry Uptegrove seek election to two alderman at-large seats, each a two-year term. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCapitol Perspectives: A major change in Missouri highway fundingWarrensburg resident seriously injured in wreck Wednesday morningWarrensburg, Blue Springs residents win $1 Million Powerball drawingCloser to home: McCoy joins City of WarrensburgCharles Eugene “Gene” BellHolden resident seriously injured in wreck on U.S. Highway 50Warrensburg Schlotzsky's set to open in spring 2020Johnson County school closings for Friday, Jan. 24Kimberly SigsburyWorking Today: Coffee Sknobs manager loves to serve Images Videos CommentedCharles Richard “Buddy” Crank (3)Wanda Lea Lockhart Miller (1)Winter weather advisory extended, travel not advised (1)Margaret June ‘Margi’ Warnick (1)Barbara Jean Bratton (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.