KNOB NOSTER — In response to the worldwide novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines, the City of Knob Noster is implementing temporary options to assist residents in making payments to the city.
These temporary options include:
- People can pay their bill online by visiting cityofkn.net/ and clicking "Pay your Utility Bill."
- Citizens can call the city of Knob Noster office during normal business hours at (660) 563-2595 and pay with a credit card by phone. This is a temporary option while trying to limit contact with the public.
- Payments can be placed in an envelope or Ziplock and placed in a blue box in the city hall parking lot. Ensure the address and name are clearly marked if you do not have your bill with the payment. If cash is put in the box, any "change' is credited to the account.
- Elderly customers or customers with a weakened immune system can pull up to the front parking spot and honk or call (660) 563-2595 and an employee will come get the payment from them.
- All disconnects are suspended until May, effective immediately. Late penalties will not be applied for the month of April. Contact (660) 563-2595 for assistance.
Additionally, the city canceled a Board of Alderman meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
"While I was optimistic that the Park Board & Board of Aldermen (BOA) meetings scheduled for this evening could continue as planned, guidelines/recommendations from a number of agencies, including Johnson County Emergency Management Agency (JCEMA) & the Johnson County COVID-19 Task Force, suggest that public meetings should be suspended for the time being in the interest of public health & safety. As such, the March 17 Park Board & BOA meetings have been canceled," Knob Noster Mayor Adam Morton stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 17.
Morton stated an emergency BOA work session will be scheduled for the "very near future" to address local response to the pandemic.
Additionally, existing agenda items will be carried over to the next public/non-emergency meeting.
Morton also stated the city will work to implement a virtual method for conducting all municipal meetings in the future while county, state and national emergencies are in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.