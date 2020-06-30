HOLDEN — The City of Holden posted a reminder to its residents on Facebook that fireworks may only be used within the Holden city limits on from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 4; and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
top story
City of Holden reminds citizens of dates, times where fireworks are permitted
- Staff Report
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 4
Most Popular
Articles
- The Warrensburg School District plans for upcoming school year during ongoing pandemic
- 92 total COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County as of Wednesday morning
- Highway Patrol arrests Warrensburg resident
- James E. “Jim” Swisher
- 100 total COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County as of Thursday afternoon
- Glenda Lee Allison Wilson
- The church can’t stop
- Donna L. Clark
- Two bricks to be added to WHS Memorial Walkway
- Robert Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.