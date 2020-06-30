stock_fireworks
HOLDEN — The City of Holden posted a reminder to its residents on Facebook that fireworks may only be used within the Holden city limits on from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 4; and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

