WARRENSBURG — City Manager Harold Stewart has declared an emergency on behalf of the City of Warrensburg on Tuesday, March 17, following the issuance of a state of emergency by Gov. Mike Parson and the Johnson County Commission in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
While there are currently no confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Johnson County or the City of Warrensburg, as of Tuesday afternoon, March 17, the city states it is important that all citizens be proactive and preventative in their actions.
“Declaring a state of emergency is the first step in making federal and state resources available to the citizens of Warrensburg and that is the main reasoning for this action,” Stewart said.”
The action also puts other safeguards into action to protect the general public and City Staff.
The declaration also institutes the following rules:
- That all time limits imposed by City Code or applicable law, either actions required to be taken by the city or filed with the city, are tolled pending the lifting of the emergency and resumption of normal operations. This does not apply to state law deadlines.
- Applications for zoning, plats and variances will not be accepted by the city until the emergency is lifted.
- Fingerprinting services provided by the Warrensburg Police Department are suspended until the emergency is lifted.
- Interactions between the general public and city staff will be limited to phone or email contact where possible for the protection of both the public and the staff.
- Purchases of emergency supplies and materials will be done in accordance with emergency purchase procedures.
City staff will work and be available to assist the community, however, where possible interaction is encouraged to be limited to via phone or email.
City facilities will be closed to public access beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, until the emergency is lifted.
Contact information for departments and staff are available on the city’s website warrensburg-mo.com.
The public is encouraged to stay in their residences when possible and to wash their hands frequently.
Information regarding the coronavirus and up-to-date information from the city is available at warrensburg-mo.com/777/COVID-19-Information-Page.
Businesses are encouraged to evaluate the appropriateness of public access to their facilities.
