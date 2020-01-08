WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council seeks qualified individuals to apply to serve on the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Board.
Members of the board volunteer personal time and skills to ensure the WCVB functions at the highest level of standards.
The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Board was formed to promote tourism in Warrensburg.
Board members are from diverse professional backgrounds, with effort to include members from the hotel and motel industry, sports tourism, marketing and groups representing both facilities available for tourism and constituencies targeted for tourism.
The WCVB meets at 3:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month in the Warrensburg Municipal Center.
To be considered for appointment, a completed City of Warrensburg Board/Commission application must be submitted by Jan. 31.
To obtain an application, visit City Hall, 102 S. Holden, Warrensburg or warrensburg-mo.gov/DocumentCenter/View/28.
For more information, contact City Clerk Cindy Gabel at (660) 747-9131.
