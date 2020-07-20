WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg has announced the City Council seeks qualified individuals to apply to serve on the following boards and commissions:
- Board of Adjustment
- Parks & Recreation Board
- Historic Preservation Commission
- Planning and Zoning Commission
- Warrensburg Convention and Visitor's Bureau
An application form can be found on the city website, warrensburg-mo.com, or by contacting City Clerk Cindy Gabel at (660) 262-4605.
To be considered by the next City Council meeting, forms must be submitted by Aug. 5.
