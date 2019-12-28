WARRENSBURG — A survey was randomly distributed to Warrensburg residents as part of an effort to assess satisfaction with the city.
Both an open and work City Council session took place Dec. 9.
Work session
Resident survey
Results of the survey were presented to the City Council in a work session Dec. 9.
A similar survey was distributed in 2017.
Information provided to the City Council states 400 surveys were completed and the purpose of the survey is to objectively assess resident satisfaction with the delivery of major city services, to help determine priorities for the community, to measure trends from the 2017 survey and to compare the city’s performance with other communities regionally and nationally.
The first major finding of the survey was that residents have a positive perception of the city with more than 80% of residents rated Warrensburg as an excellent or good place to live and raise children.
Since 2017, satisfaction ratings have increased or stayed the same in 69 of 97 areas.
The second major finding of the survey was Warrensburg rates higher in 34 of 57 areas when compared to average results from across Missouri and Kansas and higher in 33 of 57 areas when compared to average results across the United States. Areas compared covered satisfaction with perceptions of the city, feeling of safety, overall satisfaction with city services, public safety services, parks and recreation services, city maintenance and public works, economic development and city communication.
The third major finding was the satisfaction with city services is higher in Warrensburg than in other communities. It was found that the top priorities for the city are maintenance of city streets and sidewalks, traffic flow and police services.
The last major finding is the top issues facing the city and community in the next five years are road repair, maintenance and expansion and economic development.
The survey was completed through ETC Institute.
Open session
GO Bonds
David Martin of Gilmore and Bell presented an ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance of neighborhood improvement district limited general obligation refunding bonds for the Hawthorne Development Project.
In 2011, the city issued $3,115,000 principal amount for the Neighborhood Improvement District Limited General Obligation Bonds.
Martin explained the city has an outstanding series of bonds in the amount of $2,390,000. The entirety of that amount is being refunded by the new issuance of the bonds.
The new issuance is $1,695,000.
“The reason for that difference is there is a city contribution of $520,000 and then there is a $260,000 reserve fund balance that is being released from the old bonds that will be applied towards paying that principal on the old bonds,” Martin said.
Because this is a privately placed transaction, only one of the six banks that bid was chosen to be the bondholder.
Key Bank bid the lowest annual interest rate at 2.17%.
The council voted to approve the ordinance.
Minor plat of Thousand Oaks Meadow
The City Council approved the minor plat for Thousand Oaks Meadow, 603 East Hale Lake Road.
The First Church of the Nazarene submitted the plat that includes three lots and one new road covering 9.26 acres.
The plat splits the land into three lots with the church building on Lot One.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the rezoning of the Lot Two portion of the plat from general business to a low-density multifamily residence district.
Lot Three is zoned as general business.
Missouri American Water renewal
The council voted to approve a 20-year agreement with Missouri-American Water Company.
“This is an uncommon, rare opportunity for the council,” City Manager Harold Stewart said. “This only happens once every 20 years.”
The ordinance grants Missouri-American Water the right to conduct business within the city limits of Warrensburg, including construction, operation and maintenance of waterworks.
“The only significant change (in) this contract verses the last one was with the potential transitioning from asphalt streets to concrete streets,” Stewart said. “It is a requirement in there that if they have to cut into a concrete street, that any panel they have to cut they have to replace the entire panel, not just a portion of the panel.”
Insurance for 2020
The council voted to continue the City of Warrensburg’s property, liability and cyber insurance coverage for the year 2020.
The insurance was set to expire Jan. 1, 2020.
Information provided to the council states “a renewal quote was put together by Mike Keith Insurance, INC. and it shows a total increase of 2.60% or $8,149 for all premiums. There was a $3,558 increase for General Liability, a $4 increase in Employee Benefits Liability, a $962 decrease in Law Enforcement Liability, a $4,916 increase in Property, a $3 increase in Inland Marine, a $3,141 increase in Auto, a $28 increase in Optional Terrorism, a $3,539 decrease for endorsements and a $1,000 increase in Excess Cyber Liability.”
Funding
The council voted to approve a $600 donation from the Stevenson Fund to the Christmas Store and a $1,000 donation to Project Graduation.
The council also approved a request, presented by Stewart, to assist in funding the local match of $17,000 for the Missouri Military Community Reinvestment Program Grant awarded to the Whiteman Area Leadership Council.
“What I am asking is for the Warrensburg community to do its part and meet half of the match,” Stewart said.
Stewart asked the council to fund $8,500.
The grant is a dollar for dollar match, meaning the $17,000 match results in a total of $34,000.
Information provided to the council states the funds are to be used to develop a scope of services to conduct a housing needs assessment and a child care needs assessment for the WAFB region.
Stewart clarified that the funds are to be used for the scope of services, not the assessments.
Information provided to the council states “the terms of the grant required all funds be expended and final reimbursement requested by May 29, 2020. The Board did not believe there was enough time to develop the scope, bid the service and complete the survey by late May of next year. The plan is to have the scope developed, identify the appropriate boundaries of the Whiteman AFB Region, and any other components needed to have a valid assessment completed.”
