WARRENSBURG — After spending a semester with Warrensburg’s finest, Lizzie Wrisinger spoke to the City Council Monday, Aug. 26, about ways the Warrensburg Police Department could improve communication with the city and residents.
Police Communication Plan
Wrisinger, a WPD intern and senior public relations major at the University of Central Missouri, presented a Police Communications Plan and Recruiting Brochure to the City Council.
Wrisinger outlined what she had been doing with the department including crafting a communication plan to address internal and external crisis communication and social media.
“I want to thank her, too, for all the hard work did. She got a lot more pictures for us that we will be able to use on our website and really brought some great ideas to us that we are going to be looking at and trying to incorporate some of those ideas,” Police Chief Rich Lockhart said.
PACE program
The City Council voted to approve an ordinance to join Show Me PACE, the organization formed with the passing of the Property Assessment Clean Energy Act, with “the primary intent of funding energy efficiency and renewable energy improvement pursuant to the PACE Act,” as stated in the ordinance.
PACE Program Manager Jan Schumacher met with the Energy and Sustainability Task Force on June 13 to discuss the program.
Sewer rate
The City Council approved an ordinance to establish the sewer base rate charges for the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Residential sewer accounts are charged a base rate and a volume charge.
The base rate for residential sewer accounts, at $13, will not change. The volume charge will be $2.72 per 100-cubic-feet of water used. After 200-cubic-feet of water, the volume charge is $5.60 per hundred-cubic-feet of water used.
Commercial sewer accounts will be charged a base rate set according to water meter size plus a volume charge of $4.88 for each hundred-cubic-feet of water used.
Updated charges are expected to take effect for October readings which will be billed in November.
Open containers allowed at Burgfest
The City Council voted to approve an ordinance to allow open containers of alcoholic beverages at Burg Fest.
The City Council chose one of two plans that designates the open container area to be the entire Burg Fest area in downtown.
Wristbands will be placed on anyone who possesses alcohol to ensure compliance during the event.
Property and land use
The City Council voted to establish a general business district for the property at the southwest corner of 141 N.W. 21st Road, zone a right-of-way as general business for a portion of N.W.21st Road and accept a deed for a portion of the right-of-way on N.W. 21st Road.
Tax levy
The City Council voted to approve an ordinance fixing the annual rate of levy for city taxes for 2019 for Debt Services purposes is 59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of taxable real property and for General Revenue Fund purposes is 36 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of taxable real property, such as land and buildings, in Warrensburg.
Mutual aid agreement
The City Council approved a mutual aid agreement between Warrensburg and Whiteman Air Force Base for fire services.
Mayoral appointments
Mayor Casey Lund appointed Stephen Westhead and Shari Bax to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Joe Eccleton to the Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.