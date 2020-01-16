City Council has first reading of minimum lot size ordinance

WARRENSBURG — The City Council had a first reading of an amendment to city ordinances regarding minimum lot sizes during the Monday, Jan. 13, meeting.
Minimum lot size first reading
The ordinance would allow one reduced-size lot for every three standard-size lots in a single-family residential district.
Requirements for reduced lots, between 5,500 and 7,000 square-feet, would include, a minimum width of 50 feet at the front building line, a setback from the side boundary line of five feet, a maximum driveway width of 20 feet and a minimum lot depth of 100 feet.
Requirements for standard-size lots remain unchanged.
The council requested the words “per unit” be added to clarify the requirements of the ordinance.
No one spoke about the ordinance during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The council did not vote on this agenda item.
Public Works recognitions
At his last City Council meeting as Public Works director, Marvin Coleman recognized two members of the Public Works Department at the City Council meeting.
Dave McCannon and Phil Adlich completed 90 hours of training in being a supervisor from the American Public Works Association.
Adilch oversees the wastewater division of Public Works and water pollution control.
McCannon oversees the street department.
Conforming use, non-conforming situation
The council voted to approve an ordinance for a conditional use permit for the property at 123 E. Young St.
Information provided to the council states the conditional use permit allows the property to be used for “a conforming purpose without correcting the non-conforming situations that cannot be reasonably possible to eliminate.” Community Director Barbara Carroll explained the conforming purpose, for which the building will be used, is as a second location for an HVAC company based in Windsor and the majority of the business at the location will not be done with walk-in trade.
The non-conforming situation is the building on the property does not meet the setback requirements for Young or College streets.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of recommending approval by the council at the Jan. 6 PXC meeting.
Open container ordinance changes
The council had a first reading of an ordinance amending how the city addresses open container applications.
The amendment allows the council to establish an application fee.
It remains unlawful for any person to have an open container of intoxicating liquor in a public place.
Halfway house definition
Community Director Barbara Carroll presented information about an ordinance amending the definition of halfway houses and prerelease centers in Warrensburg.
Carroll said the previous ordinance provided too broad of a definition for these facilities.
The amendment defines a halfway house or prerelease center as, “a facility, whether or not licensed or contracted by a state or federal government, whose primary purpose is the housing of persons who have been incarcerated in a facility operated by or contracted by, a state or the federal government and who are still under the jurisdiction of the Missouri State Department of Corrections, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, or any other state or federal correctional authority.”
No one spoke about the ordinance during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Virtual Infrastructure Upgrade Project
The council voted to approve an ordinance to execute an agreement with Infinitech Consulting LLC for upgrading the city’s virtual server infrastructure.
Information provided to the council states the current virtualized infrastructure was installed in 2014 and is to reach end of support in 2021.
At $161,826, Infinitech Consulting was the lowest of four bids.
Information provided to the council states the city operates 34 servers in its three-node virtualized infrastructure. Installation of an updated three-node virtualized infrastructure and migrating all existing virtualized servers will complete Phase One of the virtual infrastructure upgrade. Phase Two will be completed in fiscal year 2021 with the upgrade of the Disaster Recovery site at Fire StationNo. 2.
Retail recruitment consultant
The council voted to renew the Market Analysis and Retail Recruitment Services Contract with The Retail Coach.
The Retail Coach has been the consultant for market analysis and retail recruitment since 2015 and was the lowest of four bids at a five-year total of $90,000.
Rental Inspection Ordinance Task Force
The council discussed the forming of a Retail Inspection Ordinance Task Force.
Stewart said the task force would have nine members representing the University of Central Missouri, Whiteman Air Force Base, landlords and renters.
Stewart said the goal is to have the task force put together by March.
Mayoral appointments
Lund appointed Scott Holmberg to the Warrensburg Arts Commission.
To the Rental Inspection Ordinance Task Force, Lund appointed Council member Robin Allen and himself as council representatives, landlords Mike Rich and Jeff Terry and Stewart and Carroll as non-voting members.
