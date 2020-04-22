WARRENSBURG — The City Council discussed city services and the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the April 13 meeting.
The council and the essential city employees in attendance observed social distancing recommendations during the meeting.
All board and commission meetings, excluding the City Council, will not meet during the stay-at-home order.
During the meeting, City Manager Harold Stewart confirmed that there have been a few city employees who have been quarantined and have used their personal time off during that time.
“As of April 1, the federal mandate, the unfunded federal mandate for local governments came into effect, so there is an additional 80 hours there that we are required to provide that is also in effect,” Stewart said.
Stewart said several part-time employees have been furloughed, mainly within the Parks and Recreation Department and Police Department.
“We do have a couple of what we consider non-essential employees with the stay-at-home order,” Stewart said in an interview after the meeting. “Their positions are not of a nature that we can allow them to work from home. So they are currently furloughed pending the lifting of the stay-at-home order. And then all essential employees, obviously, are still working but we have many of them with arrangements to work from home as well.”
Stewart said the parks and recreation department has been the most affected as part-time parks and Rrec employees have been asked not to report to work and the department has lost revenue from sales tax and fees for services.
Warrensburg is under two stay-at-home orders issued at the county and state levels.
The Missouri Stay At Home Order was extended to May 3 by Gov. Mike Parson on April 16.
“The department has done a good job of coming up with ways to keep people busy and come up with ways for them to work from home so that we could continue to pay them,” Stewart said. “I would say probably 95-98% of our employees are still working and earning a paycheck right now and not having to use their PTO.”
Council member Nolan Brooks asked about the financial outlook of the city and what steps could be taken in recovering.
“This is why we have policies as far as establishing reserves,” Stewart said. “We do have good reserves and these are the types of situations that you hold onto reserves for, but at the same time you have to be judicious in going into those reserves because once you use them you need to rebuild them back. Trying to rebuild them back at the same time that your revenues aren’t growing is extremely difficult.”
Stewart said there is a balance in using reserves to get through while cutting expense and maintaining essential services.
Stewart said the upcoming budget process will be abbreviated due to the delay of the election.
“We pretty much start the budget process as soon as (newly elected council members) are in office,” Stewart said in an interview after the meeting. “Because that’s been delayed until June, it makes it difficult to start that budgeting process, significantly, because we don’t have the council that is going to make that decision in place yet. We still have a deadline by state law to have that budget turned in and that deadline has not been moved. There’s a strong partnership throughout the county and city with the different entities in communicating through this epidemic."
As of publication, no deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in Johnson County
“Has a lot to do with the quick response and the quick coordination that we had here, locally,” Stewart said.
Stewart commented on the economic impact of COVID-19 on local businesses, stating that the outlook was not good.
The Retail Coach, contracted with the city for market analysis and retail recruitment services, analyzed the state of commercial business in Warrensburg in a month-by-month comparison of this year versus last year.
Stewart said big retailers are seeing a 10 to 15% decrease in revenue and restaurants in particular have seen decreases of up to 90% in revenue.
“While I’m willing to research and consider anything the council wants to do, I’m concerned not only for the short term but for the long term,” Stewart said. “It’s going to take us a long time, financially, to recover from this.”
Stewart said any measure taken now should be strategic as they will have an impact on the city’s resources and reserves later. Chairman Pro Tem Bryan Jacobs asked about implementing a grace period for upcoming business license renewals.
Stewart said the city has not turned off late fees at this point, nor has the city recommended any shutoffs.
Council member Robin Allen said the main thing would be the business licenses, especially for businesses that are still operating at this time.
Mayor Casey Lund suggested extending the deadline for renewal by 60 days as well as proactively informing businesses of the extension would be appreciated by citizens.
City Counselor Doug Harris said the business license renewal date is set by ordinance and would require action by the council to extend the deadline.
No action was taken by the council.
The council also discussed hosting the next council meeting on the Zoom platform as well as limiting meetings to once a month.
