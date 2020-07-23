WARRENSBURG — The City Council discussed reducing funding given to community organizations for the upcoming fiscal year at the July 13 meeting.
Council member Casey Lund said $169,245 had been allocated for community funding for FY21, but he and Council member Scott Holmberg were assigned to develop recommendations to decrease that amount by at least 25 percent.
Due to loss in sales tax revenue, the City of Warrensburg paused hiring for vacant positions and several city staff members, including City Manager Harold Stewart, were placed on furlough for a time.
“We thought it was important to pass along some of the burden to some of the donations and things we make inside of the community,” Lund said.
The recommendation states funding would be reduced for Big Brothers Big Sisters by $5,000, Burg Fest by $5,000, Warrensburg Depot Renovation Corporation by $5,000, Warrensburg Historic Preservation Commission by $4,000, the Johnson County Economic Development Corporation by $15,000 and Warrensburg Main Street by $11,000.
The approved FY20 budget shows Big Brothers Big Sister received $5,600, Burg Fest received $5,000, Warrensburg Depot Renovation Corporation received $5,500, Warrensburg Historic Preservation Commission received $4,876, Johnson County Economic Development Corporation received $75,000 and Warrensburg Main Street received $41,000.
Finance Director Marcella McCoy said the 2021 budget has been reorganized and the Historic Preservation Commission has been moved under the expenditure line items at a “significantly reduced amount.”
“I think the sooner we make these tough decisions, the better,” Stewart said.
The total cut from community funding for FY21 amounts to $45,000.
