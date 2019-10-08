WARRENSBURG — City Manager Harold Stewart led a discussion and gave a presentation on future community infrastructure investments as part of a discussion about the prioritization of community capital projects at the Sept. 23 City Council meeting.
Possible capital investment projects
Stewart discussed the issues that have been identified about the Maguire bridge over U.S. Highway 50, including a bottleneck effect in the traffic pattern that is known to backup to Grover Street and that the bridge height does not meet the federal minimum standard.
The bridge is owned by the Stat of Missouri, not the City of Warrensburg.
The estimated cost of building a new bridge is $17 million.
To fund the project, Stewart suggested that for an application for an Infrastructure For Rebuilding America Grant to be successful would most likely require the city to match 40% of the cost.
Department of Transportation at one time offered $1 million toward the cost of a new bridge, Stewart said.
With MoDOT participation and the INFRA Grant, the project would need $6.4 to 6.7 million in voter-approved bonds.
Another project discussed is street and stormwater improvements on Maguire Street from Cooper Boulevard to Hale Lake Road.
The estimated cost of improving and building the road, storm drainage, sidewalks, curbs and gutters is $26.5 million.
This project does not include replacing the Maguire Street bridge.
Other street projects include South Main Street near Lion’s Lake, estimated cost of $3.3 million; extending Cooper Boulevard, estimated cost of $750,000; Pine Street west of Warren Street, estimated cost of $8.9 million; Montserrat Park Road from Ridgeview Drive to city limits, estimated cost of $950,000; rebuilding Grandview Drive from Northfield Park Boulevard to Cheatham Drive, estimated cost of $275,000; and asphalt overlay funding for 10 years, estimated cost of $10 million.
Stewart said the Warrensburg City Hall, 102 S. Holden St., has restricted space for current and future departments.
Expanding City Hall would include building a third floor that was was originally designed in the layout of the building but was never constructed.
The estimated cost of expanding city hall is $6.5 million.
Stewart also discussed the construction of a third fire station and an emergency operations center and storm shelter for the community.
“We continue to grow in the northeast in both residential housing and industrial commerce,”Stewart said.
Stewart explained that the northeast area, containing the Cayhill Subdivision and the Dollar Tree Distribution Center, is outside of the response times recommended by the National Fire Protection Association.
The estimated cost of a new fire station is $3.8 to $5.6 million.
Stewart said the Young Street Corridor is in need of redevelopment and that a revitalization study could impact interest in investment.
As part of the Opportunity Zone, Young Street has a 10-year timeframe to qualify for investment.
The estimated cost of planning is $75,000 to $100,000. Estimated cost of infrastructure investment is $1 million to $2.5 million.
Stewart discussed the possibility and options in constructing a new or additional community/civic center.
The current community center is more than 20 years old and, despite being highly used, receives feedback about the lack of activities for families and youth, Stewart said.
The estimated cost of a community/civic center is $30 million to $50 million.
Other smaller projects
Stewart also discussed smaller projects, such as a Highway DD bike trail access from Maguire Street, estimated cost of $300,000; widening the intersection at Highway DD and Mitchell Street, estimated cost of $750,000; a Culton Street Farmer’s Market/public space, estimated cost of $180,000; and the demolition of an old wastewater treatment plant, estimated cost of $150,000.
“I think this is just the start of this conversation. … Some of these are in dire need and some of these are wants, but are needs to be competitive in the region,” Mayor Casey Lund said. “I think all of these need to be considered … to set up something that can get approved that also sets the city up for what we want it to be in the future.”
The City Council did not vote on this agenda item.
Brentwood Plaza
The City Council voted to approve the final plat for Brentwood Plaza - Lot Two.
The plat combines three lots at 800 N. Maguire and 208 and 210 E. Russell Ave. into one that will be used to develop a three-tenant shopping plaza.
Cayhill Subdivision
The City Council voted to approve the streets, sanitary sewer and storm sewer for lots 158 through 187 in Phase Four of the Cayhill Subdivision.
The sanitary sewer has been inspected and tested by city staff.
