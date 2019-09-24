WARRENSBURG — The possibility of reducing the minimum required size of a residential lot was discussed during the Sept. 9 City Council meeting.
Discussion of minimum lot size
Bryan Colson initiated a discussion with the City Council about the current minimum size for a residential lot.
Colson said he is considering the purchase of a property currently zoned as a medium-density multifamily residence district with the intent of building single-family houses within a particular price point.
He expressed concern about how building costs would impact the final price of each lot, affecting affordability.
Colson asked if there was a way to change the minimum lot size requirements.
City Manager Harold Stewart and Community Director Barbara Carroll explained that changing the lot size requirements would involve changing city ordinance and any future development would be subject to meet or exceed those requirements.
“You can’t make an exception for this one project,” Stewart said. “You are going to have to change the code so that it’s fair to everybody.”
Stewart explained that developers rarely build lots much larger than the minimum lot sizes required by city ordinance due to the connection between lot size and the final cost of a house.
“Really what this is, is a cultural and aesthetic decision of the community,” Stewart said. “Big cities have been using small lots since cities were being built. On the opposite extreme, in the rural area, they could have a minimum lot size requirement of one acre, depending on what that community wants it to look and feel like.”
“The one thing we do know is that land isn’t getting any cheaper and we are not getting any more of it,” Councilman Bryan Jacobs said.
After Councilwoman Robin Allen expressed concern about street parking, Carroll explained that parking requirements, along with other street and curb concerns, would also need to be evaluated if the City Council wanted to explore the possibility of changing minimum lot size requirements.
“I think we should be cautious, because we are not just making a decision on this development,” Mayor Casey Lund said. “This is the future of Warrensburg.”
Stewart suggested the discussion continue in October after staff has time to do some research.
Casey’s Addition
The City Council voted to approve an ordinance for the final plat for the Casey’s Addition development.
The lot is located at 302, 308 and 310 E. Gay St.; 303 N. Maguire St. and 305 and 309 E. Market S.
The development is intended to be used to build a Casey’s General Store with a convenience store and gas station.
Mannerings Broadview Estates
The City Council voted to approve the minor plat for Mannerings Broadview Estates.
The plat splits the existing lot into three lots, with development to two of the lots.
Approval of the plat triggers improvements to the curb on the north side of Broad Street at the time of development.
Budget
The City Council voted to approve the Annual Operating Budget for fiscal year 2020.
Mayoral Appointment
Mayor Casey Lund appointed Hank Hamann to the Parks and Recreation Board.
