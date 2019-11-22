WARRENSBURG — Given the frequent requests to allow open containers of alcohol for events, City Manager Harold Stewart presented a first reading of an ordinance that would change how the city addresses open container requests at the Tuesday, Nov. 12, City Council meeting at the Warrensburg Community Center.
Open Container ordinance
The portion of the ordinance that reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person to drink from or have in (their) possession an open container of intoxicating liquor in any public place within the city, except when a liquor license has been issued and is in effect for such public place,” remains unchanged.
The proposed amendment to the ordinance would change parts of the process to apply for an exception to the applicability of the ordinance.
City Counselor Douglas Harris said the open container ordinance does not apply to private spaces to which the general public does not have access without permission, such as the front yard of a residence.
The council discussed the possibility of implementing an application fee or fee structure and what classification an organization must be to apply.
Harris and Stewart explained, under the Hancock Amendment, if a fee is not initially implemented with a change to the city ordinance, a fee cannot later be added.
Stewart said the cost of the fee would be reliant on staff time and the cost of processing applications.
Council member Scott Holmberg expressed concern about allowing alcohol at family-oriented events.
“We are already allowing the consumption of alcohol in public spaces and we have a process in place for that with a beer garden,” Stewart said. “This opens the scope significantly more than what we have done in the past.”
Harris said an access-controlled space, such as a beer garden, is defined differently than a public space that is temporarily exempt from the open container ordinance.
The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25.
Parking on Water Street
Police Chief Rich Lockhart presented an ordinance regarding the parking on Water Street.
Parking was allowed on the east side of Water Street which has mail boxes. Parking was prohibited on the west side of the street.
Lockhart explained that, typically, parking is prohibited on a side of the street with mailboxes so as to allow mail carriers access to the mailboxes.
The council voted to approve the ordinance to allow parking on the west side of Water Street, from Market Street to Pine Street, and prohibiting parking on the east side of the street.
The Traffic Commission met Oct. 16 to discuss this issue.
Four-way stop at Christopher and Zoll streets
Lockhart presented an ordinance to establish a four-way stop at Christopher and Zoll streets.
“Zoll Street … is a street that is heavily traveled and is also, unfortunately, traveled over the speed limit quite a bit,” Lockhart said. “It is difficult to enforce speed there.”
Lockhart said a resident from the area approached the Traffic Commission at the Oct. 16 meeting to discuss a four-way stop at Christopher and Zoll streets.
Lockhart said a four-way stop in that location will force drivers to reduce their speed and improve safety as a tree at the intersection limits visibility.
The council voted to approve the ordinance.
Mayoral Appointments
Mayor Casey Lund appointed Raymond Crisp and Ellie Schmutz and reappointed Cindy Bechtol to the Warrensburg Arts Commission.Staff Writer Sara Lawson can be reached by emailing sara.lawson@dsjnow.com or by calling (660) 747-8123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.